Desperate Search Underway for Woman Whose Husband Says She Got Lost at Sea

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Lyma makes a strong case for laser technology as the next evolution in at-home skin care. Unlike many beauty devices, which use surface-level treatments or controlled skin injury to kickstart collagen and elastin production, the brand’s handheld laser stimulates cellular activity without disrupting the skin barrier, causing inflammation, or triggering scar tissue formation.

Rather than forcing the skin into repair mode, Lyma’s low-level laser technology aims to optimize how skin functions in the first place. According to research cited by the brand, the device may activate a significantly greater number of genes associated with skin health and longevity versus traditional LED devices, suggesting a more comprehensive cellular response. While independent data on at-home devices remains limited, the ongoing laser-versus-LED discourse is gaining traction throughout the beauty and wellness worlds. Lyma’s FDA-cleared “cold” laser has also attracted attention from celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Martha Stewart, as well as renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.

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Now, the coveted laser devices are earning praise from those outside the aesthetic space. In a recent conversation for Lyma’s Science of Youths series, biohacker and longevity expert Dave Asprey drew a clear distinction between the two technologies. “Lasers have always been more effective than LEDs, but they’re much more expensive. So a lot of companies will use LEDs because they’re cheap,” he said, noting that Lyma’s ability to control depth and delivery makes it a more advanced option. He also raised concerns about popular in-office treatments that rely on controlled injury (e.g., microneedling). “Most of these treatments are going in, creating scar tissue underneath the skin or sometimes in the skin,” Asprey said. “It does make you look better because it can help reduce wrinkles, but it’s not healthy tissue volume.” In other words, while some treatments may deliver short-term results, they can come with trade-offs over time.

Lyma’s approach, by contrast, is designed to support skin health without that same level of trauma. While the device is undoubtedly an investment, it may appeal to those hoping to streamline their routine and lessen dependence on more aggressive (and often more expensive) in-office treatments. In fact, many reviewers say it’s actually saved them money in the long run by cutting back on in-office aesthetic treatments. If you’re ready to move beyond LED, the Lyma Laser Pro delivers a more advanced, non-invasive alternative that’s worth the upgrade.