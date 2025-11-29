Bryan Kohberger has allegedly thrown a “huge tantrum” over the quality of the bananas he is receiving at Idaho Maximum Security Institution. “They’re not the kind that he likes,” Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who now works with the nonprofit the Cold Case Foundation, has said. “I’m not sure if that means they may have bruises on them and he doesn’t like that or if there is a particular type of banana that he likes.” The 31-year-old was convicted of the brutal 2022 slayings of Idaho University students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He has spent the past four months in the prison since his July sentencing and has already been branded a “jailhouse Karen.” With reports that the former criminology Ph.D. student has filed formal complaints about fellow inmates and a formal request to be moved, one retired NYPD inspector said “It doesn’t bode well for his longtime prognosis for getting along in that environment.” Kohberger, who is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, is expected to spend the rest of his life in jail. “You can’t make this stuff up, right?” McDonough added. “The guy is a quadruple killer and he’s complaining about his bananas not being the type that he likes.”
Desperate Search Launched as Passenger, 76, Plunges From Cruise Ship
A search is underway for a 76-year-old British man who fell from a cruise ship into the ocean around the Canary Islands on Thursday. The man was seen entering the water as the Marella Explorer 2 was heading toward La Gomera, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, early on Thursday morning, having departed from Tenerife on Nov. 21 as part of a seven-day cruise of the islands. Marella Cruises said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a guest was seen entering the water while the ship was on passage to La Gomera. Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time.” It continued, ”Our dedicated care team is supporting the family, providing assistance and comfort. We are working closely with local authorities and will continue to offer every possible support.” Spanish authorities have been overseeing search and rescue efforts, including making use of helicopters and patrol boats, but said that the man was still missing as of Friday evening.
Billy Crudup, star of The Morning Show and Jay Kelly, provided a rare answer to a question about his relationship with his ex, actress Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he shares a son, 21-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker. The pair dated for seven years until Crudup left Parker for Claire Danes in 2003, while Parker was seven months pregnant with their son, only to split from Danes in 2006. He would later go on to marry Naomi Watts in 2023. In an interview with The Times, Crudup, 57, was asked if he and Parker, 61, were on better terms now, referencing a comment he made in 2017 about that period in which he said, “You have to live with the mistakes that you make.” Crudup’s response focused almost entirely on their son, with the actor telling the Times, “Well, without commenting on any of our… Our adoration for our son is boundless. And he has, through the mash-up of the two of us, been endowed with superpowers for theatricality.” “He’s such a badass,“ Crudup added, also noting that “Mary-Louise and I appeared in most of his films.”
Bristol Palin has shared a disappointing update on her ongoing battle with facial paralysis. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has said that she “still” has a “crooked face” after struggling with the condition for almost a year. “Black skinnies, black long sleeve, same denim shirt I wear all the time, vintage Louis Vuitton,” Palin said during a “fit check” with her 5-year-old daughter Sailor Grace Meyer. “And still a crooked face,” she added in the short clip. In January, the 35-year-old reality TV personality revealed that she had a suspected case of Bell’s palsy, a sudden weakness or paralysis of one side of the face. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to viral infections. It is usually temporary, but can take months to recover from. For Palin, however, the issue has been ongoing for far longer. The public speaker noted in January that she was treating the condition with steroids and acupuncture. While she has seen some improvement, the effects of the sudden health shock are evidently still noticeable.
Netflix voice actor Tony Germano has died at the age of 55. Germano, who voiced the streamer’s animated series Go, Dog, Go!, in Brazilian Portuguese in addition to roles on Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, had a fatal fall at his home on Wednesday. His rep told People, “Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries.” According to local outlets, Germano was inspecting roof renovations at his home in São Paulo, Brazil, at the time. Friends and colleagues remembered Germano as “an incomparable professional,” “dear friend,” and “gifted actor.” Added his rep, “Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity, and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt.”
HGTV star Hilary Farr has been forced to address rumors she was sick after AI-generated images circulated on social media showing her in a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask. The Love It or List It star shared a video addressing the post, which was captioned: “The physician caring for Hilary Farr’s cancer has provided a devastating update on her health: ‘She might never be seen on TV in the future,’” and showed a headline saying “She might not make it.” However, Farr surfaced to make clear she was the victim of AI slop. “Ta daa! I’m alive. Very, very, very much so alive and well, I’m happy to say,” she said in the video posted to Instagram. Farr commented on how “badly done” the fake news looked, calling it “crazy AI stuff” and saying, “I hope none of you would really take this stuff seriously and realize it is just fake beyond words.” Farr revealed in 2021 to People that she is a breast cancer survivor, saying that she had been diagnosed and treated in 2014. She has been in remission since 2022. The 74-year-old left Love It or List It, which had first filmed in Canada and then in North Carolina, in 2023. The show returned in 2025 with her co-star David Visentin now matched with realtor Page Turner.
Boy Meets World star Ben Savage’s firstborn daughter met the world herself on Wednesday. Savage, 45, played Corey Matthews on the series from 1993 to 2000. He announced the news on Instagram with several snaps of his daughter’s first moments, including one where he excitedly sports a “Girl Dad” t-shirt. Savage and his wife Tessa Angermeier wed in 2023 before welcoming their baby girl this week. Savage has stepped back from acting over the last few years, aside from a few TV movies. Some of his former Boy Meets World co-stars, several of whom host the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, said the star “disappeared from their lives.” Danielle Fishell, who played Topanga on the series, said, “He ghosted us.”
Macaulay Culkin, 45, recalled what it was like to film his character’s heart-wrenching death scene in My Girl at 10 years old. Culkin played Thomas J in the classic 1991 film, in which the character dies after an attack by bees. Culkin said on the On Film … with Kevin McCarthy podcast that he had to get up close and personal with the bees to shoot the scene. “They actually released thousands of bees on me, imagine that! I’m not joking, those are real bees,” he said. “The way they did that, they wouldn’t do that today... They put this stuff on my fingertips that smells like the queen bee so [the bees] were actually attracted to my hands and I wasn’t a threat.” He continued, “They just told me to wave my hands in front of my face so the bees can get in front of my face, and it looks good for the camera… As soon as they yelled ‘cut,’ I had to soap my hands in hot water and then dart into the woods.” My Girl also starred Anna Chlumsky, Dan Aykroyd, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Though Mariah Carey says she doesn’t want a lot for Christmas in her signature holiday song, she certainly gets a lot. The Independent’s analysis of data from Forbes and The Economist finds that the singer earns between $2.5 million and $3 million in residuals each year from her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song’s co-writer, Walter Afanasieff, also takes home a significant residual check. Carey’s 1994 hit, the most-streamed holiday song of all time, earned more than $100 million by 2023, according to the Associated Press. It is also the first and only holiday song to win the RIAA’s Diamond Award, recognizing more than 10 million sales and streaming units in the United States. Carey makes an annual social tradition of “defrosting” the song on November 1st. This year, she celebrated the start of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” season with a video where she shrieked, “It’s time!” in a skit with comedian Billy Eichner.
Dolly Parton posted an emotional message wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving after revealing her health scares. Parton pulled out of her Las Vegas residency in September, saying she needed to have a “few procedures” amid “health challenges.” In her Instagram post Thursday, she said: “Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.” Pumping the brakes on the residency, the 79-year-old icon previously said, “I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.” Concerns about the “9 to 5” singer were fervent in the aftermath, heightened when her sister, Freida Parton, said she’d been “up all night praying.” Parton, however, soon cooled concern, saying, “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” in a video posted to fans in October. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those that seemed to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers.”