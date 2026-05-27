Desperate Stephen Miller Hurls Bizarre Insult at Dem Star

Stephen Miller has fired off a baffling new attack on the Texas Democrat who threatens to deliver a humiliating blow to Donald Trump and Republicans in November.

In response to an X post from the official Democrats account celebrating the Democratic nominee for Senate, James Talarico, the White House deputy chief of staff on Wednesday claimed the Texas progressive’s campaign was historic for a bizarre reason.

“The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate,” Miller, 40, wrote.

The Democrats responded with, “shut up you ugly f--k.”

The Trump adviser's attempt at an insult made no sense. Stephen Miller/X

Miller shared another jab at the Senate hopeful in a reply to a post criticizing white male Democrats, which included a triptych of Talarico alongside former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Why do they all look like that?” the post was captioned. “Large quantities of soy,” Miller replied.

Miller used soy as an insult to describe Talarico, whom Trump falsely claims is a vegan. Stephen Miller/X

The Daily Beast has reached out to Talarico’s campaign for comment on Miller’s remarks.

Talarico, 37, is not transgender, though the second Trump administration has frequently tried to use the term as a way to smear its political opponents and detractors. Attacks on Talarico from the president’s allies have ramped up after he secured the Democratic nomination, pitting him against the Republican candidate endorsed by Trump despite a scandalous track record.

Aside from his administration’s ban on transgender service members and cleansing of gender-inclusive language from government agencies, Trump, 79, plays to his conservative base by often railing against transgender “mutilization” surgery for kids and “keeping men out of women’s sports.”

Trump himself has also come after Talarico since his primary win in March, attempting to discount his candidacy in Texas by calling him a “vegan,” likely what Miller was referring to in his “soy” insult.

The Wall Street Journal thinks James Talarico may have been handed the advantage after Ken Paxton's GOP primary win on Tuesday. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

In two Truth Social posts on Wednesday morning, the near-octogenarian president likened Talarico to the freckle-faced MAD magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman, whom he once compared to former Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“This Weak on Crime, Open Borders Dumocrat, can never be allowed to represent the Great People of Texas,” Trump wrote in one post of Talarico beside the cartoon character. “His ‘values’ are the exact opposite!!!”

The president compared Talarico to the cartoon character mascot of a magazine founded in 1952. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump used another post praising the victory of his endorsed GOP primary candidate, Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, who’s been indicted and impeached during his time in office, to take shots at Talarico. He referred to Talarico as Neuman, saying he “may be the worst TEXAS candidate I have ever seen.”

“A strong Open Borders advocate, he is WEAK ON CRIME, believes there are 6 genders, is insulting to Jesus Christ, will never support the Military, was a big Mask Wearer until recently, and is a Vegan who dislikes meat, not exactly a good way to be if your [sic] wanting to win an election in Texas," the president ranted.

Trump couldn't congratulate his endorsee without smearing their opponent, too. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump has apparently not been too keen on Miller, the architect behind the administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies that ended in disaster, as of late, according to a bombshell report released earlier this month.

Throughout Trump’s second term, Miller has earned a reputation for invoking extreme rhetoric. He called Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old VA ICU nurse who was shot and killed by federal immigration agents during a January ICE protest in Minneapolis, a “domestic terrorist” and an “assassin” in the hours after he was killed.

Miller has developed quite a reputation due to his over-the-top partisan rhetoric. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Pretti’s death, the second by federal agents after 37-year-old mother Renee Good was shot dead, resulted in the administration’s walkback of “Operation Metro Surge” and the ousting of Border Patrol “commander-at-large” Gregory Bovino.

White House advisers told The Atlantic that Trump has spoken about Miller’s tendency to “sometimes go too far,” despite White House Communications Director Steven Cheung’s assertion that “the president loves Stephen.”