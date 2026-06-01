Desperate Trump Brags About ‘Good Call’ With Terror Group

President Donald Trump bragged about a “very good call” with the terrorist organization Hezbollah as he works to secure a deal with Iran after talks stalled.

Iranian media reported early on Monday that Iran had cut off talks with the U.S. over Israel’s bombing in Lebanon, but Trump said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israel was reversing course.

“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back,” Trump claimed in a Truth Social post.

“Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop—That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel," Trump continued.

In a separate post, the president claimed talks with Iran were continuing.

Trump's post about his calls with Israel's Prime Minister and Hezbollah. Truth Social

Hezbollah has been designated a terror group by the United States and as many as 30 other countries, primarily as a result of its long-standing military alliances with repressive regimes in Iran and Syria.

The call between Trump and Netanyahu came after the Israeli prime minister and minister of defense earlier on Monday announced they had instructed the Israeli Defense Forces to conduct strikes on “terrorist targets” in Beirut as Israel continued its operations in southern Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah strongholds.

Iran responded to Israel’s military activities by cutting off talks with the U.S., state media reported. Iran’s foreign minister said in a post that the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. included Lebanon.

“Any violation of this ceasefire on one front shall be considered a violation of it across all fronts,” Abbas Araghchi wrote on X. “The United States and Israel bear responsibility for the consequences of any breach of the truce.”

But Trump claimed in a separate post on Monday afternoon that talks with Iran were ongoing despite the accusations by Iran.

“Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's Truth Social post on Iran talks. Truth Social

The war in Iran and the progress of talks appear to be developing quickly as the president pushes forward to reach a deal more than three months after the U.S. began its strikes on Iran.

Trump’s claim about the “rapid pace” came just hours after he told NBC News about Iran negotiations, “I think we’ve been talking too much if you want to know the truth. I think going silent would be very good, and that could be that could be for a long time.”

Separately, Trump told CNBC of Iran talks on Monday: “I don’t care if they’re over.”

“If they’re over, they’re over. If they’re not, you know, I think they took too much time. Frankly, I thought they started to get very boring,” he said.