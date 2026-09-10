Desperate Trump Offers Brazen Cash Bribe in Bonkers Speech

President Donald Trump has offered a hefty cash bonus to all American adults in a desperate attempt to retain his grip on Congress in the midterm elections.

At Wednesday’s Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Trump, 80, spoke for 106 minutes, finishing just before 11 p.m.

During the rambling speech, the president unveiled his desperate cash splash. He pledged to give $5,000 to every adult in the U.S. if Republicans can retain their House and Senate majorities on Nov. 3

U.S. President Donald Trump is flashing mythical money around again. Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

“Here is my promise: if the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them... because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said, as MAGA supporters cheered.

Trump claimed his concept was “very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution will do to its shareholders.”

Branding the payout “Trump dividends,” he claimed his administration can afford the lavish payout “because we’ve done so well and because our country is making so much money.” He added, “Only I can make this promise to you.”

Trump also stated that “only caveat” he had on the handout was that the $5,000 could only be spent inside the U.S., without stating how that would be policed, or any other further details on the funds.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“We don’t want you going to Canada to spend the money,” Trump said. “We don’t want you going to China, to Germany.”

“If the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000,” the president said, adding “Congratulations.”

However Trump’s promise would not only require congressional approval, it would likely spike inflation. With just under 270 million adults living in the U.S., Trump’s $5,000 handout would lead to a budget blowout of up to $1.3 trillion, blowing out America’s existing $1.8 trillion annual budget deficit.

The current U.S. debt is around $40 trillion.

Speaking on Fox News, host Bret Baier raised the $1.3 trillion cost with Vice President JD Vance.

Baier suggested “critics” would say “the president is bribing voters to vote for Republicans... and he is bankrupting the country because the debt is huge and inflation would come back if this comes to play.”

Vance called the $5,000 “fundamentally a dividend for American workers” and said it could be funded by revenues raised by U.S. tariffs.

“What the president is just saying... to the American people is if you keep us in power and allow us to continue to do these things, then you’re gonna share in some of the benefit of this incredible wealth we’re creating,” the vice president said on Fox News.

“I don’t think it’s a controversial idea,” Vance added. “It’s actually the president of the United States saying ‘We’re all working together, we’re all on the same team, and if we continue to create wealth, that wealth is going to go back to the American people’.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) applaud during the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 9, 2026. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Trump compared the payout to his December 2025 announcement of a $1,776 dividend to members of the military, which happened after a military housing stipend had already been approved by Congress, for which he took credit.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

DNC Rapid Response director Kendall Witmer called out Trump’s latest election stunt.

“Donald Trump and Republicans are once again offering empty promises to Americans,” Witmer said in a statement. “The only people reaping the benefits of Trump’s economy are himself, his family, and his ultra-rich elite donors. Meanwhile, working families get nothing except sky-high receipts at the grocery store and the pump, unaffordable healthcare premiums, and wages that aren’t keeping up with inflation.”

It is not the first time Trump has waved the concept of free cash in front of Americans during his second term as president.

In February 2025, Trump endorsed an idea initially launched on social media by Azoria CEO James Fishback and backed by Elon Musk. It suggested that if Musk could cut $2 trillion in spending as part of DOGE, one-fifth of the savings could be distributed to taxpaying households in checks of around $5,000.

Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images

DOGE shut down on July 4 last year, with only around $110 billion in cuts reported.

Last November, Trump promised that a tariff dividend check “of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” without clarifying who would be eligible.

When asked by NBC about the $2,000 checks in February, Trump said, “I’m looking at it very seriously. I’m the only one can do it because I’m takin’ in hundreds of billions of dollars of money from tariffs.”

MSNOW reported in August that the $2,000 proposal still lacks congressional approval or the funds to facilitate the payouts.

Even Fox News, reporting from Dallas on Wednesday, said the previous $2,000 checks Trump promised “have so far not materialized.”