Desperate World Leader Tries to Charm Trump With Tacky Show-and-Tell

The NATO chief who once called Donald Trump “daddy” returned to Washington on Wednesday to win the president over with flattery—and this time he brought props.

During a meeting in the Oval Office, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte used oversized charts to highlight what he described as the president’s accomplishments, turning a high-stakes meeting on transatlantic security into an extraordinary suck-up.

Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I want to show you what this president was able to achieve,” Rutte said, as he got up from his chair next to Trump and headed over to his props on the other side of the room.

One chart touted the jobs created in the United States by investments from European companies. Another showed the sharp increase in European defense spending since Trump began pressuring NATO allies to contribute more.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte displays charts during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 24, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“And I start with this chart,” Rutte began, pointing to the graph.

“This chart is about the Trump trillions. The Trump trillions shows you the increase Europeans and Canadians are paying into defense since you took office in 2017…”

The display, which came amid U.S. threats to reduce troops in Europe, was the latest sign of a foreign leader flattering the 80-year-old president in a bid to stay on his good side.

But few have embraced that approach more enthusiastically than Rutte, the former Dutch prime minister who sparked memes, merchandise, and mockery last year when he referred to Trump as “daddy” during a NATO summit while discussing his role in resolving disputes within the alliance.

Rutte’s so-called “daddy diplomacy” has been wearing thin among jittery U.S. allies in recent months amid Trump’s ongoing attacks on NATO over their refusal to get involved in the Iran war.

Reports also emerged earlier this year that the White House was considering a plan to punish some of the member countries who Trump believes were unhelpful with his war in Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 24, 2026. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

But on Wednesday, the NATO chief appeared determined to preserve unity within the alliance amid continued questions about America’s long-term commitment.

And Trump, for his part, appeared delighted by the presentation.

“I have great respect for him,” the president said of Rutte, noting that NATO might not have reached its current position under different leadership.

“If anybody else were in that position, we wouldn’t be here today,” he added.

Asked what he wanted from America’s NATO allies, Trump was clear: “Just be loyal.”