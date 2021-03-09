CHEAT SHEET
    1

    Despite Biden Pledges, ICE Is ‘Not Closing Family Detention Centers:’ Report

    SAME OLD

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

    Though President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have condemned and pledged to end the detention of children and families along the U.S.-Mexico border, a senior Immigration and Customs Enforcement official tells NBC, “ICE does maintain and continues to a system for family detention. We are not closing the family detention centers.” In Texas, NBC reports, there are more than 450 families detained across multiple detention centers. ICE does plan to move families through detention faster than during Donald Trump’s administration.

