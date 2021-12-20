Schumer Vows Vote on Build Back Better Bill Despite Manchin’s ‘No’
POWER ON
Despite a disappointing blow from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Sunday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has promised to forge ahead with a vote on an updated version of the Build Back Better Act, President Joe Biden’s $2.2 trillion climate, tax, and spending plan.
On Sunday, Manchin announced in an interview that he wouldn’t support the policy plan in its current form after months of one-on-one negotiations with the president over the bill. Schumer and other top Democrats have been frustrated by Biden and Manchin’s inability to compromise and make the Christmas deadline that Schumer had attempted to impose.
Schumer plans to call a vote early in 2002 and expects senators to take “the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television.”