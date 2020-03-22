CHEAT SHEET
    People Think Pretty Trees More Important Than Halting Virus

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Leah Millis/Reuters

    Even though health experts have said social distancing and isolation is the only way out of the coronavirus crisis, crowds of people were seen this weekend milling around the newly bloomed cherry blossom trees on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. This mind-boggling display prompted the National Park Service to implement traffic control measures to discourage people from visiting. They have also posted a virtual tour of the cherry blossoms so that people can enjoy without, you know, putting lives at risk.

