Beyoncé Reunites Destiny’s Child at Coachella

As if Beyoncé’s headlining performance at Coachella Saturday night wasn’t going great already, the living legend was joined midway through her set by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, the other two-thirds of the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child. The trio performed a medley of Destiny’s hits, including “Say My Name,” “Soldier,” and more. Earlier in the night, Beyoncé was joined by her husband Jay-Z for “Déjà Vu”—a nod to the couple’s performance of the tune at the 2006 BET Awards—and announced to the crowd, “Thank you for letting me be the first black woman to headline Coachella.”