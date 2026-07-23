‘Destiny’s Child’ to Release New Album After 22 Years

Beyoncé’s father and Destiny’s Child’s former manager, Mathew Knowles, revealed that previously unheard remixes are expected to be released within the next 30 days. “We’re about to market a bunch of new remixes. Some you’ve never heard before from Destiny’s Child,” Knowles said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio. He added that the collection will include dance mixes and “regular urban mixes,” saying, “We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.” Knowles also teased that some tracks feature guest rappers, mentioning Missy Elliott before stopping himself from revealing more details. The announcement comes just months after the trio reunited onstage during the final stop of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in Las Vegas in July 2025. The group performed fan favorites including “Bootylicious” and “Lose My Breath,” fueling fans’ wishes for a new album. Destiny’s Child last released a studio album, Destiny Fulfilled, in 2004 before officially parting ways in 2006.