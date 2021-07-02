Desus & Mero Drag Meghan McCain on Her Way Out of ‘The View’

During her big announcement that she was leaving The View after four years as the daytime talk show’s most problematic co-host, Meghan McCain castigated “the media” for covering her with “deep misogyny and sexism,” imploring them to “do better as they cover the rest of you going forward.”

On Thursday night, Desus and Mero really took that advice to heart during the final moments of the warm-up segment that precedes their late-night broadcast on Showtime.

After sharing the “very sad goss” with viewers, the hosts speculated about what her next move might be. “She should get a cop show,” Desus suggested. “Or a court show in the middle of the day, that could work. Or, and this is controversial, she should host a show where she judges Black hairstyles. BET, I know you’re thinking about it!”

From there, he started pitching potential titles like “Meghan McCain is Unbe-weave-able” or “Hair-ish,” produced by Kenya Barris. Alluding to the increasingly bizarre hairstyles McCain has sported on The View over the past year, Desus said that she “has to” come out in Bantu knots for her final episode.

“Whoopi’s gonna be like, ‘Girl…’” Mero said

Then, if anyone tries to “cancel” her, Desus joked that she will just say, “You know why you can’t cancel me? Because my father was John McCain!!”

“He’s a hero!” Mero added with a laugh before they cut the bit off and started their show.

