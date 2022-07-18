Desus and Mero Ending Showtime Series Following Break-Up Rumors

Showtime has confirmed that its late-night series Desus & Mero is officially over following rumors of a falling out between co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero.

According to a spokesperson for the network, “Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. SHOWTIME's late-night talk show DESUS & MERO will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23.”

Desus & Mero launched on Showtime in February 2019 with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the show’s first guest. Subsequent guests included movie stars like Denzel Washington, former presidents like Barack Obama and fellow late-night hosts like Jon Stewart among many others. The hosts, who met on Twitter before creating their popular Bodega Boys podcast, previously hosted versions of their late-night series on Complex TV and Viceland.

But in recent days and weeks, fans began to speculate about an end to their long creative partnership after an account purportedly belonging to The Kid Mero posted on Reddit that their podcast was a “wrap” in response to questions about future episodes.

Then, Desus Nice told his Twitter followers, “I tried y’all,” adding, “the hive deserved better than this ending,” referring to their loyal fans.

After the news became official on Monday, Desus tweeted, “shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come….”

