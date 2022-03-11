Desus & Mero Return to Clown Elon Musk and Grimes’ Baby Name

On Thursday night, the almighty Desus & Mero returned for the Season 4 premiere of their criminally underrated Showtime series.

The two funniest dudes in late night kicked things off by clowning Desus on his recent “famous friends” vacation in Iceland, where he was caught partying with actress Anna Kendrick and “personally increased the diversity of Iceland by twenty percent” (his words).

Eventually, the pair got around to “white goss”—in the form of Elon Musk and Grimes’ “secret” second child, which was revealed in a bonkers interview with Vanity Fair. The Tesla CEO/edgelord and musician/self-admitted “class traitor” welcomed a sister to their son X Æ A-12 (pronounced “X A.I. Archangel”) in December, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

According to Vanity Fair, “Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second). Dark, meanwhile, is ‘the unknown. People fear it but truly it’s the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.’”

“OK. I just see ‘FLOPS’ in all-caps, and I’m like, word. That name is a flop,” cracked Mero.

“I love when you get money you could just do dumb shit with your kid’s name,” added Desus.

“If you name your kid this at [the Bronx’s] Lincoln Hospital they’re taking it away.”