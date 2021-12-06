Desus & Mero Roast Elon Musk’s Wild New ‘Richard Spencer’ Hairdo

This past week, World’s Richest Man Elon Musk debuted a new hairstyle that sits somewhere between Gary Oldman’s Zorg from The Fifth Element and neo-Nazi Richard Spencer.

“Oh, damn! Elon Musk said, ‘Yo, let me go get the Richard Spencer,’” exclaimed Mero on Sunday night’s edition of Desus & Mero.

Not to be outdone, his co-host, Desus, added, “He spent all his Dogecoin on one toupee. He got too much money—he can get better hair than that!”

The rowdy comics then showed their audience an image of the back of Musk’s head, which somehow proved even less flattering than the front.

“Come on, dog! He put the shit on backwards, B!” offered Mero, adding, “Fam! He used the Elmer’s Glue Stick for that, dog. He’s like, plop… Fam, you’re already, like… you’re already a supervillain. Embrace the balding, my G.”

“The worst part of this?” chimed in Desus. “Grimes saw this and was like, ‘He’s hot.’”

“Imagine aliens are watching this shit like, ‘That’s the world’s richest man?’” cracked Mero.

Then, Desus came in with the TKO: “They’re like, ‘That’s why you got COVID.’”

For the record, Musk does appear to have modified his hair situation in some way, given that the South African entrepreneur was heavily balding back in his PayPal days. In 2018, Page Six consulted a specialist who alleged it was “highly, highly likely” that Musk had opted for hair transplant surgery, although that much is uncertain.