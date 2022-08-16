When The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee announced last week that the popular radio show “as you know it is officially over,” the news landed with a whimper. If Desus & Mero had still been on the air, though, you know there would have been fireworks.

Ever since the indelible comedy duo announced they were parting ways, fans of their self-proclaimed “No. 1 show in late-night” have wondered why. Bronx natives Desus Nice and The Kid Mero had risen to glorious heights, from Complex to Viceland to Showtime, with some podcasting in between, bringing hilarity and much-needed diversity to the late-night landscape while serving as inspiration to those from the block. And suddenly, after three-plus seasons on the premium network, it was over.

Puck News reported that the two split over their manager, Victor Lopez, who had allegedly been banned from the set of their Showtime series following a number of bullying complaints. Mero, they say, sided with Lopez; Desus supported Lopez’s ouster. Mero subsequently appeared on the Basic! podcast and explained, “As far back as June of last year we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals… It wasn’t like I’m breaking up with my girlfriend on the phone, yo. You know what I mean? It was a strategy, and it was one that we all agreed on.”

Desus had remained relatively silent until Monday night, when he took his first stab at life after Desus & Mero with a guest-hosting stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And… it looks like we’ll have to wait to hear his side of the story.

The 41-year-old did appear confident during his solo late-night hosting debut, riffing on everything from the FBI’s Trump raid to a stoned bear during a rapid-fire monologue.

“Like I said, I’m from New York, and being in L.A. has been a bit of an adjustment. For instance, out here your public masturbators are in better shape and they’re members of SAG,” he joked, stumbling a bit during the punchline.

Yes, there were some first-time jitters, but that’s to be expected. An on-the-street segment asking folks to pit N.Y. against L.A. felt natural and unforced, while his sit-down interview with a shirtless, deliciously smooth Jerrod Carmichael—who’d recently appeared as a guest on Desus & Mero—proved consistently engaging (Desus asked the lion’s share of the interview questions on the Showtime show, after all).

“Did you start dressing like this before you got two Emmy nominations or after?” asked Desus.

“The question is, did I dress like this before I came out?” cracked Carmichael, adding. “No.”

Desus even managed to coax Lakers owner Jeanie Buss into telling a fun little story about the time O.J. Simpson attended a game in the wake of his acquittal only to be met by the long arm of the law.

It will certainly take time to adjust to Desus sans his long-time sparring partner, and for the pop-culture guru to rebrand himself as a solo act who isn’t bouncing off his buddy, but Monday night’s dry run was a promising one.

