Desus Nice Roasts Rival DJ Envy Over Alleged Fraud

Desus Nice used his guest-hosting stint on The Daily Show this week to poke fun at his former (and maybe current) rival DJ Envy amid his real estate fraud investigation.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the “Breakfast Club” host’s dramatic saga: Last week, his business partner, Cesar Pina, was arrested and charged with wire fraud for allegedly running a real estate Ponzi scheme in New Jersey. DJ Envy, whose real name is RaaShaun Casey, has yet to face federal charges, despite his involvement in Pina’s business. (He is, however, listed as a co-defendant in several civil lawsuits.) Nonetheless, social media users have been speculating foul play on the DJ’s part, circulating videos of him and Rina urging people to invest in their house-flipping business and promoting seminars.

Given his past beef with Envy, Nice didn’t hold back on what he called “one of the corniest crimes in hip-hop history” on Tuesday night’s Daily Show.

“Wow, DJ Envy is in trouble for real estate fraud,” Nice said. “What a serious story. It’s definitely not funny. There’s certainly nothing personal that makes it funny to me.”

He continued: “It’s not like RaaShaun accosted me on the radio for making a little joke about him and his wife, which—I only thought we were friends. It’s not like you called me dickhead, then got so mad that he locked himself in the studio for the rest of the show, then told the building security that I was a threat.”

Nice is referring to a 2018 incident when he and his ex-comedy partner The Kid Mero appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to promote their former Viceland show Desus and Mero. DJ Envy infamously confronted the pair about a segment they did mocking a television interview with him and his wife, Gia Casey, following his affair with Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena. DJ Envy demanded that the pair apologize to his wife before storming out of the studio.

In the wake of this real estate scandal, fans of Desus and Mero have been begging the Bodega Boys to reunite to roast DJ Envy for his legal woes. Last June, the Bronx natives abruptly announced their shocking split as creative partners and the end of their Showtime talk show Desus & Mero. Unfortunately, this bombshell wasn’t enough to bring them back together (for now).

Nonetheless, Nice got enough licks in on his own.

“This is a Property Brothers-ass crime,” Nice joked on The Daily Show. “Forget the Bloods. He’s going to have to join the House Hunters.”

“But again, I’m just doing the news,” he continued. “And the news is that DJ Envy’s a DJ, a man who turns tables. And now the tables have turned.”