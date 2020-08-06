Detail, Rapper Who Produced Beyonce’s ‘Drunk in Love,’ Arrested on 15 Sexual-Assault Charges
POSITION OF POWER
The Grammy-winning music producer Detail—who is best known for his work on Beyonce’s “Drunk in Love”—has been arrested on 15 charges of sexual assault, Variety reports. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reportedly said the incidents happened between 2010 and 2018, adding: “Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.” Detail, whose real name is Noel Fisher, has also worked with Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Drake. He’s been the subject of public assault allegations before—in 2018, two female artists, Kristina Buch and Peyton Ackley, successfully filed a restraining order against Fisher after they accused him of rape. The sheriff’s department said Fisher is being held on a bail of $6.29 million, and urged anyone with information to call the Special Victims Bureau tip line.