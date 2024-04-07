Details Emerge of Trump’s ‘Secret’ Plan to End Ukraine War
‘CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER’
Donald Trump’s mystery plan that he has boasted would end the war in Ukraine in one day is to pressure that country to give up its territory to Russia, people familiar with the plan told the Washington Post. That move would be catastrophic, foreign policy experts warned, because it would effectively reward Russia for violating international law by invading Ukraine and forcefully seizing its land. “Trump’s comments encouraging Russia to do whatever it wants with our European allies are among the most unsettling and dangerous statements made by a major party candidate for president,” Tom Donilon, an Obama-era national security adviser, told the Post. “His position represents a clear and present danger to U.S. and European security.” Trump, a notorious Putin admirer, has gone out of his way not to criticize the Russian leader for the death of political opponent Alexei Navalny or the detention on bogus charges of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and has also pushed alarming pro-Russian propaganda like the claim that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.