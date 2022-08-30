Final Words of Accused ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Are Revealed
SUICIDE NOTE
The alleged “Duck Sauce” killer’s “dying declaration” accused the NYPD of “sloppy police work” and complained that the accommodation at Rikers “left much to be desired.” The letter by Glenn Hirsch, who allegedly shot a food deliveryman in a long-running feud with a Chinese restaurant over a lack of duck sauce, was filed as a court exhibit Monday and obtained by the New York Post. Hirsch, 51, dated the six-page letter Aug. 5, the day of his suicide, writing: “I… hereby declare my innocence in connection with the death of Mr. Zhiwen Yan... I did not shoot Mr. Yan and I am not responsible for his death... In a ridiculous and feeble attempt to portray me as someone who is ‘condiment obsessed,’ and overly vexatious or disturbed, the NYPD took photographs of the inside of my refrigerator, wrongly reporting that it was filled with condiments.” Hirsch also calls his arrest and indictment “is one of the most obscene and egregious cases of defamation and wrongful arrest in recent memory... It is a textbook case of sloppy police work, confirmation bias, political pressure, and rush to judgment.”
