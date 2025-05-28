Details of Mary Lou Retton’s DUI Bust Revealed: Slurring and Screw-Top Wine

Gymnast Mary Lou Retton had a bottle of wine with a “screw top container” in the passenger seat of her Porsche when she was pulled over by police.

The gold medalist, 57, was “driving all over the roadway” when she was pulled over in Fairmont, West Virginia on May 17 after police had been notified of the erratic driving, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

Retton had “the odor of alcohol” behind the wheel of her still-running car and was “slurring her words,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, CA - 1984: (L-R) Ecaterina Szabo, Mary Lou Retton, Simona Pauca, Women's gymnastics medal ceremony, Pauley Pavilion, at the 1984 Summer Olympics, August 1, 1984. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Police found Retton sitting in her car in the parking lot of an AutoZone store. She failed all three phases of the standard field sobriety test. She also refused to undertake a roadside preliminary breath test and a secondary chemical test of her blood.

The award-winning gymnast was charged in Marion County with one misdemeanor count of “driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs,” according to court records.

She was released after posting a $1,500 bond. Retton’s attorney Edmond J.Rollo declined to comment on the arrest, according to ABC News.

Retton rose to fame in the 1984 Summer Olympics where she received two perfect 10 scores.

Her arrest comes two years after she revealed survived a health scare after being diagnosed with a rare form of pneumonia. In May last year Retton told Entertainment Tonight she was still struggling with the lung infection and required supplemental oxygen.

“I still have a hard time breathing and getting breath to speak,” Retton said. “I’m a speaker (and) I haven’t been able to really work because I don’t know if I can get up on stage and do an hour long talk like I’ve normally done for 40 years. That’s frustrating. It’s been hard, I have to say.”