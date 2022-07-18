Attorney for Russian Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova Confirms She is Missing Again
DANGER
The Russian journalist who captured headlines around the world for bravely storming onto a live TV news broadcast in protest against the war in Ukraine has disappeared once again. The attorney for Marina Ovsyannikova, a mother of two who was an editor at Russian state-controlled flagship station Channel 1, confirmed she has been detained by Russian police. Dmitry Zakhvatov told the state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, that her whereabouts is currently unknown. The arrest comes after the 44-year-old was pictured protesting the war near the Kremlin on Friday. She was seen holding a placard criticising Russia and President Vladimir Putin as “a murderer.” Photos on social media show her being taken away by police in a minibus. “She was detained at home, we don't know yet where they were taken. I assume that this is somehow connected with her picket,” Zakhvatov said. Russian police are yet to make an official comment but she could face criminal prosecution. On her Telegram account, it reads: “Marina has been detained. There is no information on where she is.”