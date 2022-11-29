Detained World Cup Protester Says FIFA President Helped Secure His Release
‘MESSAGE OF PEACE’
A protester who was arrested Monday after running onto the field during a World Cup game says the president of FIFA helped secure his release from Qatari authorities. Mario Ferri, 35, was carrying a rainbow LGBTQ flag and wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Respect for Iranian Women” and “Save Ukraine” when he rushed the field during a game between Portugal and Uruguay. Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC1 on Tuesday after his release, the Italian activist said he was released early Tuesday morning after FIFA president Gianni Infantino “came personally to help me.” Ferri added that he had “many problems with the police” but that Infantino “resolved the situation.” “FIFA does not consider my symbols to be violent, it was a message of peace,” Ferri said. “The police are human and they treated me very well.” Infantino’s surprise intervention comes after he made a bizarre speech defending Qatar from attacks on its human rights record, saying: “Today I feel gay.”