Detainee: China Has Uyghurs in Lockup at Secret Dubai Jail

A woman’s account of being imprisoned at a Chinese-run facility in Dubai raises concerns that Uyghurs are being detained at secret sites outside of mainland China, the Associated Press reports. Wu Huan, 26, says she was nabbed in Dubai by Chinese officials and held for eight days at a villa that had been fashioned into a jail, which also housed at least two Uyghurs. She alleges she was forced to sign documents incriminating her fiancé, who’s been accused of being a Chinese dissident, for harassment and that she had to ask guards for permission to drink water and use the bathroom while in custody. Wu was finally released on June 8. Her fiancé was initially wanted for spreading messages that critiqued the country’s handling of Hong Kong protests. “What I can tell you is that the situation the person talked about is not true,” China’s ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told the AP.
