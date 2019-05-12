‘Detective Pikachu’ Can’t Vanquish ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at Box Office

Avengers: Endgame, the final installment of the Marvel saga, topped the box office for the third weekend in a row, according to Entertainment Weekly. The superhero flick brought in $63 million domestically and $102.3 million internationally, bringing its global total to approximately $2.5 billion—within striking distance of the $2.9 billion earned by the current record holder, Avatar. Second place went to Detective Pikachu, a live action interpretation of the beloved video game that’s earned surprisingly high praise from critics, which brought in $58 million. The Hustle, in which Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson play tricksters trying to scam a tech billionaire out of his fortune, came in third with $13.5 million.