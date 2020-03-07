Detectives Find Remains of Missing Memphis Baby Evelyn Boswell: Report

Detectives believe they’ve located the remains of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who has been missing since late November or early December, according to a local Memphis news station. Little Evelyn Boswell’s mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, was arrested for making false reports after giving conflicting statements to authorities as they looked for the child. On Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced that it had searched a property belonging to a relative of Megan and discovered what appeared to be Evelyn’s body.

Before the discovery, Megan Boswell had first told officials that the tot was with her father, then claimed the girl’s grandmother had taken Evelyn. She said her mother and the child went camping “in a silver camper,” and promised, “I’m going to go find her myself.” Megan also claimed that she was newly pregnant.

Megan’s mother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old William McCloud, were separately arrested in February in North Carolina and charged with possession of stolen property. Evelyn was first reported missing by her grandfather after he hadn’t seen the baby in several months.