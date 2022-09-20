L.A. Prosecutors Now Have Findings of Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Probe
ROAD INTO HELL
The findings of a 19-month sexual abuse probe into rocker Marilyn Manson have been submitted to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office by investigators, authorities said Tuesday. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau turned the investigation over on Monday, according to a statement on the development, which provided few other new details. District Attorney George Gascón will now weigh whether to file charges against the 53-year-old Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner. “The district attorney is committed to investing in trauma-informed care for all victims of sexual assault, abuse, and intimate partner violence,” Gascón’s office said last week, adding that the case would be “carefully evaluated” by “experienced prosecutors.” It was previously shared by investigators that their inquiry spanned events that took place between 2009 and 2011, when Warner lived in West Hollywood. Detectives executed a search warrant at Warner’s West Hollywood apartment last November, seizing media devices and several other items, including hard drives.