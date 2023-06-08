Detroit 6-Year-Old Shoots Baby Brother in the Face, Cops Say
‘PREVENTABLE’
A 6-year-old shot his baby brother twice in Detroit on Wednesday night, Detroit Police Department Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters. The 1-year-old was in a bouncy chair when his sibling fired a fully loaded semi-automatic, piercing through the boy’s cheek and left shoulder, according to Fitzgerald. He said their mother was down the street at a family member’s house, while their father was working on a fence in the backyard. “We are very, very fortunate that that child is still with us,” Fitzgerald said. The assistant chief described the incident as “senseless, preventable, horrible” and advised people to stow away guns far away from a child’s reach. Authorities are looking to get a search warrant for the home, and the investigation is ongoing. Nobody has been taken into custody.