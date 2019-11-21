Detroit Cop Killed by Gunman Looking for His Girlfriend, Police Say
A 17-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department was killed when an angry man who was looking for his girlfriend opened fire with a high-powered rifle inside a private residence late Wednesday, police said. The altercation occurred when police responded to a domestic-violence call after the man entered the home where he suspected his girlfriend might be hiding, police said. “As they began to go downstairs, the suspect, who was armed with a high-powered rifle, began to open fire on the officers,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters. The unnamed officer was shot in the neck and “the round traversed up through the rear of his skull, where the bullet was lodged,” said Craig. The second officer was shot in the leg but is expected to survive. The suspect was shot by the officers but was able to flee the scene before he was later apprehended.