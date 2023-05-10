Desperate Detroit Cops Offer $1K Reward for Tips on Slaying of Beloved Neurosurgeon
SHORT ON ANSWERS
Cops in Detroit announced a $1,000 reward Tuesday for tips leading to an arrest in the execution of Devon Hoover, the beloved neurosurgeon who was found stuffed in his attic on April 23, wrapped in a plastic sheet with gunshot wounds to his head. It’s the latest development in what’s been a challenging case for authorities, with few details divulged publicly. A person of interest was taken into custody on April 28, but was released last week after undergoing “prosecutorial review.” Cops said Hoover’s death stemmed from a domestic incident. An outpouring of support has poured in for Hoover, with hundreds posting tributes and pleas for justice in a memorial Facebook group. Past patients attributed the surgeon with saving their lives, while neighbors said they’ll remember the 53-year-old for his kindness and extravagant parties he threw at his beautifully maintained, historic home.