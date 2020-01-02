CHEAT SHEET
    Detroit Firefighters in Trouble for Selfie in Front of Burning Home

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    A group of Detroit firefighters are in hot water for posing for a selfie in front of a home engulfed in flames. The picture was posted to a Facebook page titled “Detroit Fire Incidents” on New Year’s Eve and then removed because “guys on the job stating that they had been threatened for the photo being posted.” Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones told The Detroit News he’s launched an investigation. “There are a lot of ways to celebrate a retirement,” Jones said. “Taking a photo in front of a building fire is not one of them.”

