NFL Star Accused of Kidnapping and Robbery

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery. Police accuse the NFL star of being the “primary conspirator” after a gang targeted three male victims in their late teens in Tampa in February. Arnold, 23, faces four counts of a weapon-related charge and four counts of a charge related to kidnapping, harming, or terrorizing after the victims were held at gunpoint, robbed, and pistol-whipped. Each felony offense carries a potential life sentence. Six other people have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the same robbery, two of whom have pleaded guilty. In February, Arnold and a group of his friends reported to police that more than $250,000 worth of their property had been stolen from an Airbnb in Largo, Florida. Arnold suspected that two men in their late teens were behind the theft, although the police do not back this claim. Hours after reporting the Airbnb theft, Arnold and the rest of the suspects allegedly attacked the three victims in Tampa. Arnold turned himself in on Wednesday and is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday. His spokesperson said there is “no credible evidence” linking Arnold to these allegations.