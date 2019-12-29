Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. Says His Infant Son Has Died
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. announced the tragic death of his infant son on Instagram late Saturday. “Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Jones wrote of the 6-month-old. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us.” Jones, 29, regularly posts pictures of his wife Jazmyn and their five children on social media, including a heartwarming video after Marlo was born. In October, he made headlines when he partnered with Pampers to install 5,000 changing tables in public restrooms. At the time he wrote, “It’s hard for me to be a team player for my family when I take my baby into a public restroom and there is no changing table.” On Thanksgiving, he appeared on a Fox segment with his children reading letters to each other. Jones did not reveal the cause of the baby’s death.