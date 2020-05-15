Detroit Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Michigan Governor, Attorney General
A Detroit man has been charged with making credible threats to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel, prosecutors said Friday. Robert Tesh, 32, was charged with false report of a threat of terrorism after he allegedly messaging the threat on April 14 to an acquaintance on a social media, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office said in a press release. He was arrested later that day at his Detroit home and has since posted bond.
“The alleged facts, in this case, lay out a very disturbing scenario,” Worthy said in a statement. “We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against any public officials who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can. You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant allegedly acted or you will be charged criminally.”