Detroit Man Shot Dead After Swinging Sword and Hurling Dagger at Police Officers
GONE MEDIEVAL
A man was shot by Detroit police Thursday night after swinging a sword and tossing a dagger at officers, CNN reports. The man later died from his gunshot injuries. The extraordinary incident began when officers spotted a man wielding a 32-inch sword while they were headed to an unrelated call, according to Detroit Police Chief James Craig. Officers left the vehicle and the man then charged directly at them with his anachronistic weapon. They tried to tase him but he was reportedly wearing hockey-style protective clothing, so the attempt to disable the man didn’t work. He then took an eight-inch dagger from his back pocket and tossed it at an officer, lacerating him directly below his right eye. The suspect then broke into the driver’s side of the police vehicle and was pinned down by a passing member of the public, according to Craig. “He saw our officers were in danger. He wanted to assist,” Craig said of the have-a-go hero. The police chief said the man was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.