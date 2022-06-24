Detroit Mom Arrested After Police Find Her 3-Year-Old Child in Freezer
GRIM
Police arrested a 30-year-old Detroit woman Friday after finding her 3-year-old child decaying in her freezer, FOX 2 reported. The mother initially tried to rush police away when they arrived at her home for a welfare check, authorities said, but they eventually came across the basement freezer with the body. Detroit Police Capt. Kimberly Blackwell said police will need to wait for autopsy results before including when the child died. Close neighbors told FOX 2 they hadn’t seen the child since at least March. There were four other children inside the house, Blackwell said, who will be rehoused. “The other kids who were in the home—just imagine what they must have gone through and what they must have endured, being inside of that home,” Detroit Police Chief James White said.