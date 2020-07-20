Detroit Officer Faces Assault Charges After Shooting Three Photojournalists With Rubber Bullets: Authorities

Read it at Twitter
Detroit Police Corporal Daniel Debono has been charged with three counts of felonious assault after allegedly shooting three photojournalists with rubber pellets. The journalists, Nicole Hester, Seth Herald, and Matthew Hatcher, had been reporting from a protest early on the morning of May 31 and were walking together after the protest had dispersed, according to a news release. When the group encountered a group of officers, they identified themselves as press and asked to cross the street, the release said. Debono allegedly shot the three journalists with the rubber pellets as they crossed the street. “The evidence shows that these three journalists were leaving the protest area and that there was almost no one else on the street where they were,” prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the release. “They were a threat to no one. There are simply no explicable reasons why the alleged actions of this officer were taken.”