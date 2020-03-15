CHEAT SHEET
    Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood Is 3rd in NBA Infected With COVID-19

    CONTACT SPORT

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY via Reuters

    A third NBA player has tested positive for the new coronavirus: Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood. The team confirmed in a statement that a player who has been self-quarantining since Wednesday is infected with COVID-19; numerous news outlets identified the athlete as Wood. The two players diagnosed earlier were Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, who played the Pistons on March 7. The Pistons then went on to play the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA suspended the season after Gobert tested positive.

