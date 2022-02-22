CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Detroit Police Arrest Two Minors in Triple Murder That Killed 5-Year-Old
HORRIBLE
Read it at WDIV
Detroit police arrested two juveniles in a triple murder that resulted in a 5-year-old boy’s death, according to WDIV. Police found the victims, which included the child’s mother and another man, in their homes Sunday after relatives couldn’t reach them for more than a week. The suspects were identified through tips and police arrested the two without an issue. The victims all died from gunshot wounds, with the boy found with multiple shots to his face, according to his grandmother Shalesa Floyd. “For you to shoot a 5-year-old in the face? Twice? You could have let him go so he could remain and live,” Floyd said. “To do this—it’s like a monster would do this,” Floyd said. The suspects have not been identified.