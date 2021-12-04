Detroit Police Say Someone Helped ‘Fugitive’ Parents of School Shooter Ethan Crumbley

Read it at Detroit Free Press
Detroit police have told CNN that there may be additional charges in connection to the arrest of Ethan Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, after someone let them into an industrial building. The parents of the alleged school shooter, who killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan on Tuesday, were arrested without incident inside a building in east Detroit after someone called 911 after recognizing their black Kia Seltos. Detroit police spokesman Rudy Harper told CNN that additional arrests could be pending since someone clearly let the couple inside before their arrest.