Detroit Police Sgt. Suspended for Just Sitting in Car After Cop Shot Dead: Officials
Detroit Police have suspended a sergeant they say just sat in his car after an officer was shot dead last week. Officer Rasheen McClain was responding to a home invasion when he was fatally shot in the neck last Wednesday. The unidentified sergeant was in a car a block away as the sound of people screaming “Officer down!” blasted over the radio—but he did not respond, Chief James Craig told The Detroit News, calling his actions “disturbing.” Craig added: “It was clear to everyone who reviewed the video that he made no effort to get to the scene and take control. His response was that he was sitting in his car a block away waiting to see if the suspect ran his way. But that’s not acceptable when there’s an officer down.”