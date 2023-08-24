Woman Befriended New Mom Then Tried to Kidnap Her Twins, Cops Say
WORST FEAR
A 23-year-old Detroit woman and two teenagers have been charged for allegedly befriending a mom of 14-day-old twins and trying to steal the babies. Shantell Re-Azia Jones, along with Curtis Lee Slay, 18, and Davion Demetrius Sherman Chandler, 19, have been charged with kidnapping the twins on Sunday from a hotel in Livonia, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. The trio allegedly snatched the twins from the hotel when their 30-year-old mother left the room briefly. Their disappearance sparked an Amber Alert on Sunday but the boys were handed in to the Detroit Police Department on Monday morning. “It is hard to imagine a worse scenario for a new mother,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “The evidence in this case will show that these defendants engaged in a scheme to dupe the mother of these barely two-week-old babies. They allegedly promised her some much-needed assistance to gain access to her children with the express intent on stealing them.”