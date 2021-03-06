Detroiters React With Horror to Mayor’s ‘Monumentally Stupid’ J&J Vaccine Diss

Jody Liebmann resides in Detroit, which means her mayor turned down 6,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when less than 9 percent of the city has been vaccinated

“Feeling isolated and forgotten,” she tweeted on Friday. “The @CityofDetroit (my city) Mike Duggan received his Covid vaccine on Dec. 22. He said yesterday the J&J vaccine wasn't good enough for Detroit. I've been stuck at home for 10 months. This is absurd!”

She was tweeting as someone whose daughter is 30 weeks pregnant and caught COVID-19 two months ago. The absurdity of Duggan’s position is doubled when you consider that the J&J vaccine requires only one shot, whereas the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that he deemed superior require two.