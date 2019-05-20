Deutsche Bank Denies It Turned Blind Eye to Potential Illicit Activity From Trump and Kushner

Deutsche Bank has disputed a report published Sunday by The New York Times that alleges execs ignored money-laundering specialists’ warnings about potentially illicit activity from accounts tied to Donald Trump and Jared Kushner. The Times interviewed five former employees working in the fraud department who said that certain transactions in accounts tied to the Trump Organization had raised alarms and that they had written reports that should be filed with the Treasury Department. “At no time was an investigator prevented from escalating activity identified as potentially suspicious,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement issued Monday. “Furthermore, suggestion that anyone was reassigned or fired in an effort to quash concerns relating to any client is categorically false.”