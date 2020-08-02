Deutsche Bank Investigates Personal Banker of Trump, Kushner Over 2013 Deal
UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
Deutsche Bank has opened a probe into Donald Trump and Jared Kushner’s personal banker, Rosemary Vrablic, over her 2013 purchase of a New York City apartment from a company part-owned by the president’s son-in-law, The New York Times reports. Vrablic and two of her co-workers in the private-banking division bought the $1.5 million Park Avenue pad in June 2013 from Bergel 715 Associates, in which Kushner held an ownership stake, according to the newspaper. The deal went through while Trump and Kushner—who have secured around $190 million in loans from Deutsche Bank—were her clients. Bank employees are normally prohibited from making personal transactions with customers in light of potential conflicts of interests. “The bank will closely examine the information that came to light on Friday and the fact pattern from 2013,” Daniel Hunter, a bank spokesman, told the Times. The general counsel at Kushner Companies, said Trump’s son-in-law is “not the managing partner of that entity and has no involvement with the sales of the apartments.”
In a personal financial report released Friday, Kushner disclosed that he and Ivanka Trump netted between $1 million and $5 million from Bergel 715 in 2019.