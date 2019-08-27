CHEAT SHEET
HAND EM OVER
Deutsche Bank Might Have Trump’s Tax Returns: Court Docs
Deutsche Bank has tax returns that are of interest to congressional investigators scrutinizing President Donald Trump’s finances, according to a letter the company filed in court this afternoon. The letter says that after conducting “extensive searches,” the bank found tax returns “responsive to” subpoenas from Congress. After the congressional committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and other financial institutions that had worked with Trump, the president and his family sued to block the banks from complying. The president, his two sons, and his daughter Ivanka all sued, as well as several corporate entities associated with Trump. The public version of Deutsche Bank’s letter redacts the names of the people or entities whose tax returns they’d found.