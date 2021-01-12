Deutsche Bank, Trump’s Biggest Lender, Has Reportedly Decided to Stop Doing Business With Him
WHERE IT HURTS
It’s impossible to know where President Donald Trump would be without Deutsche Bank, his biggest lender—but we might be about to find out. According to The New York Times, the bank has decided not to do any future business with Trump or any of his companies in the wake of his incitement of deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week. Deutsche Bank is, by far, Trump’s most important lender and he currently owes it more than $300 million, from loans that are due in the next few years. In a separate financial blow to Trump, the city of New York said Monday that it was “reviewing whether legal grounds exist” to end its business relationships with the outgoing president, whose company benefits from contracts to run a carousel, two ice rinks, and a golf course in city parks.