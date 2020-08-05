Deutsche Bank Turns Over Trump’s Finances in Response to NY District Attorney Subpoena: NYT
MONEY TRAIL
Prosecutors in New York City have subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for records on President Donald Trump’s finances, The New York Times reports, and the bank has complied. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office issued the subpoena last year for financial records Trump’s businesses provided to the bank that may show evidence of fraud, according to the Times, indicating their probe is wider in scope than only the hush money payments Trump’s campaign paid to women who alleged they had affairs with him. The commander-in-chief and the German bank have had a relationship since the 1990s, and the financial institution has lent his company more than $2 billion. In court filings this week, the Manhattan lawyers said they were investigating possible bank and insurance fraud, referencing “public reports of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”