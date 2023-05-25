Deux Just Launched Chocolate Donut Holes and I’m Addicted
DEUXBLE TROUBLE
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Only a few weeks ago, Deux restocked its beloved sweet vanilla cake-flavored glazed donut holes (which have already sold out for a second time, by the way). Inspired by this sweet hype surrounding its original flavor, Deux has introduced another classic treat made with better-for-you ingredients: Chocolate Glaze Donuts. These donut holes are vegan, gluten-free, and made with 41 percent less sugar than ordinary donuts, but they taste just as decadent—trust me. I don’t know what kind of sorcery is used to get these to taste this good, but they’re truly delicious.
What makes these donut holes even better is that they’re enhanced with B12 for sustained energy throughout the day and L-Theanine to help with boost focus. These treats won’t give you that dreaded sugar crash, so you won’t feel bad about eating an entire package of them in one sitting (ahem, like me. Deux yourself a favor, and grab a box now before they sell out!
Deux Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Donut Holes
Down from $16
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more food and entertainment deals, including GrubHub coupons, Stubhub coupons, Hotels.com coupons, and SeatGeek coupons.