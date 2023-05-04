Deux’s Delicious Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Low Sugar Glazed Donut Holes Are Finally Back in Stock
DONUT MISS OUT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Dough. It’s one of the most beautiful creations on earth; it brings us many of our most beloved foods, from pizza to pasta to bagels and pies. And then there’s, of course, dough for cookies and donuts—two of the best things in life. But you aren’t really supposed to eat raw cookie dough, and the sugar crash and sudden nausea from eating donuts can be so real, especially when you have an urge to devour half a dozen in one sitting.
That’s why I'm so excited to introduce you to this brand called “Deux” which sells vegan and gluten-free cookie dough with clean ingredients, featuring delicious flavors and best-sellers like space brownie, chocolate chip, birthday cake, salted peanut butter cup, cinnamon roll, and more. Although Deux has also just officially restocked another one of their amazing creation–we're talking, like, an hour ago. And it's not just your ordinary donut, but donuts that are enhanced with B12 and L-Theanine to support your focus and energy. Deux’s donuts also have 30 percent less sugar than your ordinary donut, and they’re also vegan and gluten-free. They’re the perfect snack to pair with any meal for the day, and the sweet vanilla cake flavor hits the spot, so you really donut want to miss out on this drop!
Deux Vegan & Gluten-Free Donut Holes
